Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 2,273 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 3.0 %

CHRW opened at $97.67 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

