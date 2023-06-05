Schroder Investment Management Group Has $792,000 Stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.12% of Kelly Services worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kelly Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,659,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,739,000 after buying an additional 107,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kelly Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,478,000 after buying an additional 40,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kelly Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kelly Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after buying an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kelly Services by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after buying an additional 656,552 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelly Services

In other Kelly Services news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 4,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $76,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,874.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kelly Services Trading Up 3.6 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Kelly Services from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

KELYA stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -299.97%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in several staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

