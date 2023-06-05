Schroder Investment Management Group Has $896,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177,531 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Insider Activity

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $816,365.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

DELL opened at $47.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 147.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Articles

