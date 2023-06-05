Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $761,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in ASML by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in ASML by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $724.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $663.03 and its 200 day moving average is $635.34. The stock has a market cap of $285.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $747.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML Company Profile

Several analysts have commented on ASML shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.