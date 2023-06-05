Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $622,000 Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,118,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,359,000 after acquiring an additional 978,419 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 16,307.3% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 777,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,219,000 after acquiring an additional 772,313 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,296,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 611,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,303,000 after acquiring an additional 222,571 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 357,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 214,630 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Service Co. International Stock Up 1.2 %

SCI stock opened at $64.64 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Stories

