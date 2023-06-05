Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 2,590 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Qorvo by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Qorvo by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $98.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 106.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $114.59.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.78.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,703. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc provides semiconductor solutions for RF and power. The firm combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve its customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense.

