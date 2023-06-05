Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 567 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,520,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 49.3% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,460,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,332 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,452.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,096,000 after purchasing an additional 856,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 7.7 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

Shares of CZR opened at $44.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 2.89. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $56.75.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

