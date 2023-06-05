Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 567 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2023

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,520,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 49.3% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,460,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,332 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,452.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,096,000 after purchasing an additional 856,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of CZR opened at $44.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 2.89. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $56.75.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.