Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Everi were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $14.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Everi had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The company had revenue of $200.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

