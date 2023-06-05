Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $641,000 Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,459,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,286,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 391,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,137,000 after purchasing an additional 72,582 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $58.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The business had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BPMC. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.