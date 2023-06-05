Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.06% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 35,867 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock opened at $41.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $41.90.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

