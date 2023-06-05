Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,133 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,360 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $59.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $93.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

SEA Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.