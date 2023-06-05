Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 334.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.64.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $39.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $64.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.28.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.88%.

Sealed Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.