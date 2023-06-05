Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Universal Display worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Universal Display

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Universal Display Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLED. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.90.

OLED opened at $148.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $89.41 and a 52 week high of $157.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.83.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $130.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Further Reading

