Sei Investments Co. Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,964 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.62% of Customers Bancorp worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 64,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,739,000 after purchasing an additional 51,252 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 24,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,723.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,723.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu purchased 45,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp Stock Up 8.7 %

CUBI opened at $26.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $812.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.50. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $181.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CUBI. TheStreet lowered Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

