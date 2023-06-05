Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,198 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.35% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 58.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $25.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $28.46. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

