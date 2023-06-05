Sei Investments Co. Sells 28,145 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,145 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.66% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 338.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel E. Rifkin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $69,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 194,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,226.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 254,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel E. Rifkin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $69,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 194,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,226.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,531 shares of company stock valued at $287,213 over the last ninety days. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNOB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $14.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $576.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.93.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.13). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $69.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. Research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of modern financial services. The firm offers commercial, commercial real estate, commercial construction, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

