Sei Investments Co. Sells 33,334 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,334 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,418,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,570,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CMS Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2,644.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,315,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,308,000 after buying an additional 1,267,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,465,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,379,000 after buying an additional 772,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $396,880. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $58.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.29. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.69%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.