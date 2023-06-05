Sei Investments Co. Sells 48,697 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,526 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 48,697 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Matador Resources worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Matador Resources by 1,275.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Price Performance

NYSE:MTDR opened at $47.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $73.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.52.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The company had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 4,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,598.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Billy E. Goodwin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,760,500.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,177 shares of company stock worth $589,595. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

See Also

