Sei Investments Co. Sells 49,861 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 686,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,861 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBD. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Further Reading

