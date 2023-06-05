Sei Investments Co. Sells 54,951 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,951 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.77% of Deluxe worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deluxe by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,853,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,805,000 after buying an additional 91,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Deluxe by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deluxe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,707,000 after buying an additional 47,094 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Deluxe by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after buying an additional 85,961 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Deluxe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,227,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Deluxe Stock Up 5.9 %

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $16.69 on Monday. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $725.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.