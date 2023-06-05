Sei Investments Co. Sells 590 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.74% of Unitil worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1,562.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Unitil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Unitil by 75.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Unitil by 275.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unitil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Unitil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Unitil from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Unitil Stock Performance

Unitil Dividend Announcement

Shares of UTL opened at $53.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Unitil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the local distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Others. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.