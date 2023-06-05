Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,181 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of Cactus worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,027,000 after buying an additional 269,339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cactus by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,236,000 after purchasing an additional 94,603 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,037,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,384,000 after purchasing an additional 24,495 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,703,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,605,000 after purchasing an additional 253,917 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 334.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,430,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHD opened at $35.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.94. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $58.30.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.45 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

WHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

