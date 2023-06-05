SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1,860.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 790.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,583,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,970,989.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,583,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,970,989.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,019,994.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,749,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,732,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,021 shares of company stock worth $6,551,993 in the last 90 days. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEI Investments Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $58.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.43.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.