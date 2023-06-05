Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,202 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,154 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 33,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

MCRB opened at $4.87 on Monday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $622.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.13). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,509.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,977.08%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of Seres Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $36,527.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,822.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCRB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

