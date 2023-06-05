Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 34.8% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,274,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,925 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,571,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,310,000 after acquiring an additional 274,182 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,421,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,426,000 after purchasing an additional 263,062 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 365,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 203,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 419.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 198,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 2.6 %

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $497,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,023,850.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,880,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $497,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,023,850.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOUR opened at $65.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.68 and a 200-day moving average of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $76.40.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.93 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

