Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Stock Position Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,003 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 376.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.46 to $32.31 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:SHG opened at $27.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $36.64.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

