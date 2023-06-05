Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Stock Position Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $26.91 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.27.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $133,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

