SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of SL Green Realty worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 255.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,388.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 75.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG opened at $23.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $60.03.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). The company had revenue of $223.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -145.74%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.