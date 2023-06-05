SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $36.97 on Monday. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $258.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

