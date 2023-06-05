SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,545,000 after purchasing an additional 141,595 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $987,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPIP opened at $25.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.