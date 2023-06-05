Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) by 188.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Standard Lithium were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLI. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Standard Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Lithium by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Lithium by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 205,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Standard Lithium Stock Up 2.6 %

Standard Lithium stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 2.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Standard Lithium ( OTCMKTS:SLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Standard Lithium from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

About Standard Lithium

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.