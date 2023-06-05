Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $80.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $120.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.59%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Articles

