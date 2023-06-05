Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

Shares of SXP stock opened at C$5.53 on Monday. Supremex has a 52-week low of C$3.22 and a 52-week high of C$7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.11.

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada, and the Northeastern and Midwestern United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; corrugated boxes, and folding carton and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

