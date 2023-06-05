Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.
Supremex Price Performance
Shares of SXP stock opened at C$5.53 on Monday. Supremex has a 52-week low of C$3.22 and a 52-week high of C$7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.11.
About Supremex
