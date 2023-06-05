SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,184 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock opened at $39.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.66. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $597.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Several research firms recently commented on SIVB. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $174.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.39.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

