Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Terex worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEX. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Terex by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Terex by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 22,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $4,520,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Terex Stock Up 8.8 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Terex from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.45.

TEX stock opened at $51.91 on Monday. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.56. Terex had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

Featured Articles

