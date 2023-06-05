The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.23

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 1.23 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th.

The Cigna Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 382.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. The Cigna Group has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Cigna Group to earn $28.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CI opened at $257.03 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.71.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,558 shares of company stock worth $2,039,368 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 1,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

