The LGL Group (LGL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN: LGL) recently:

6/2/2023 – The LGL Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN LGL opened at $4.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. The LGL Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The LGL Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The LGL Group in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

