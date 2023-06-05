The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock Holdings Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth $1,988,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 381,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,288,000 after purchasing an additional 67,634 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 222,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,233. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 4.9 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

NYSE SMG opened at $66.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $102.25.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.55%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.