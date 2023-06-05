TI Trust Inc. Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TI Trust Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,055 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.1% of TI Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $202,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $335.40 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $337.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Fundamental Research cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,081 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,816. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

