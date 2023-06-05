Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE: TD) recently:

5/26/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$94.00 to C$90.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$97.00 to C$94.00.

5/26/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$98.00 to C$95.00.

5/26/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$88.00 to C$85.00.

5/26/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$104.00 to C$103.00.

5/26/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00.

5/26/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$99.00 to C$90.00.

5/26/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$88.00 to C$85.00.

5/26/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$83.00.

5/26/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$83.00 to C$81.00.

5/18/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$98.00 to C$94.00.

5/18/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$98.00 to C$94.00.

5/9/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a C$83.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$101.00.

5/5/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$102.00 to C$98.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$91.00 to C$85.00.

5/4/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$93.00 to C$91.00.

4/18/2023 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$97.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$100.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 2.1 %

TSE:TD opened at C$78.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$144.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$81.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$85.89. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$76.32 and a 52 week high of C$96.65.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.16 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of C$12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.12 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.6564551 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.