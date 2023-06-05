Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TG. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,195,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,312,000 after acquiring an additional 176,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 695.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 142,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 49,429 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 40,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 593.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 40,447 shares in the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tredegar Trading Up 5.5 %

NYSE:TG opened at $7.66 on Monday. Tredegar Co. has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $260.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Tredegar Dividend Announcement

Tredegar ( NYSE:TG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 1.23%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tredegar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through the following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

