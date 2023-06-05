TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THS. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at TreeHouse Foods

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $253,590.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $48.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

