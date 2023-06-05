Triton International Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

Triton International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Triton International has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Triton International to earn $9.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Triton International Trading Up 1.1 %

TRTN opened at $83.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average is $71.51. Triton International has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $83.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.60 million. Triton International had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Triton International will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triton International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Triton International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRTN. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Triton International during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

