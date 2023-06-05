UBS Group AG Acquires 10,555 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 137.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,609,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,459,000 after buying an additional 93,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Fabrinet by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after buying an additional 794,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Fabrinet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Fabrinet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 974,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $114.90 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $140.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

