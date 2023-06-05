UBS Group AG Acquires 6,374 Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LGI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 39,715 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 67.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LGI stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0934 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Featured Articles

