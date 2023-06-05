UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) by 997.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,199 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFMO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFMO stock opened at $115.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.79 and its 200-day moving average is $114.53. The stock has a market cap of $294.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.