UBS Group AG Buys 20,699 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 314.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Bio-Techne by 256.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Bio-Techne by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 387,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after purchasing an additional 285,850 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Bio-Techne by 326.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 309.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,217,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,894,000 after buying an additional 919,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TECH opened at $83.00 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $99.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

