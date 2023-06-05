UBS Group AG Buys 2,391 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 398.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

WD stock opened at $74.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.31. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.06 and a 12 month high of $115.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.01 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WD. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

