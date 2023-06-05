UBS Group AG Buys 29,876 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 168.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of American Equity Investment Life worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Equity Investment Life

In other news, Director Alan David Matula purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,941. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $40.69 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $662.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was up 348.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.90.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Articles

