UBS Group AG Buys 324,598 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ – Get Rating) by 296.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,598 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.77% of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 344,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 242,282 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $172,000.

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF Price Performance

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.41 and a beta of 1.76. Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08.

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of US companies in the oil and gas services sector that are weighted in tiers. The index uses a multi-factor methodology to select holdings. PXJ was launched on Oct 26, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

